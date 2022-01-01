Chicken sandwiches in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
More about Boxcar Tavern
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried, grilled or blackened, bacon, cheddar,
chipotle aioli, ciabatta
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Roasted chicken breast / Duke's mayo / Madras curry / arugula
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

