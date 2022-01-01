Chicken sandwiches in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried, grilled or blackened, bacon, cheddar,
chipotle aioli, ciabatta
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
Roasted chicken breast / Duke's mayo / Madras curry / arugula
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
|Roasted Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.15
baon, arugula, crispy shallot, pesto aioli, toasted whole wheat