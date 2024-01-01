Pancakes in Capitol Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pancakes

Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
K-Pancakes$8.00
with bacon, sausage or fruit
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Item pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancake Burger$13.00
Beef burger, bacon, cheese, and an egg between two pancakes and topped with maple syrup
Pancake Burger$13.00
Beef Patty, Bacon, Sunny-side Up Egg, and White American Cheese Between Two Pancakes with Maple Syrup
Cannot accommodate an allergy to gluten, eggs. or dairy
More about The Roost- - Shelter

