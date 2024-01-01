Pancakes in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pancakes
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|K-Pancakes
|$8.00
with bacon, sausage or fruit
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Roost- - Shelter
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Pancake Burger
|$13.00
Beef burger, bacon, cheese, and an egg between two pancakes and topped with maple syrup
Beef Patty, Bacon, Sunny-side Up Egg, and White American Cheese Between Two Pancakes with Maple Syrup
Cannot accommodate an allergy to gluten, eggs. or dairy