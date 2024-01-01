Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Paraiso Mexican Restaurant

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo Box | 6 Pastries$20.00
Mix and match between 6 different pastries house-made by Blenda. Empanadas, cookies, and bread! Great to share.
More about Paraiso Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Assorted Pastry Holiday Tin$30.00
We have it on very good authority that these are some of Buddy the Elf's favorites!
Each Holiday Tin contains the following mini treats: 4 Festive Chocolate Chunk Cookies, 4 Festive Snickerdoodles, 4 Peanut Butter Brownie Cookies, and 2 Candy Cane Rice Krispie Treats.
We will not be able to accommodate substitutions or modifications.
More about Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Curry

Reuben

French Toast

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chai Lattes

Cake

Pies

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (492 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (372 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1370 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston