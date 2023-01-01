Noodle soup in Capitol Hill
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Shortrib, Preserved Greens, Wheat Noodles.
Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Thai Street Noodle Soup-
|$19.00
Shredded chicken / vermicelli / coconut milk / kaffir lime / red curry / scallions / cilantro / radish / lime wedge
The Roost- - Shelter
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Short rib, udon noodles, broccoli, , scallions, crispy shallot, and cilantro
Cannot be prepared to accommodate an allergy to gluten, seafood, nightshade, or allium