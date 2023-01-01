Noodle soup in Capitol Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CHIKO - Capitol Hill image

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
Shortrib, Preserved Greens, Wheat Noodles.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Street Noodle Soup-$19.00
Shredded chicken / vermicelli / coconut milk / kaffir lime / red curry / scallions / cilantro / radish / lime wedge
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
Short rib, udon noodles, broccoli, , scallions, crispy shallot, and cilantro
Cannot be prepared to accommodate an allergy to gluten, seafood, nightshade, or allium
More about The Roost- - Shelter

