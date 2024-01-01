Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Capitol Hill
/
Washington
/
Capitol Hill
/
Pretzels
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pretzels
Eat Brgz
250 7th St. SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Salted Caramel w/ Crushed Pretzel
$8.50
More about Eat Brgz
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Roost- - Shelter
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
Avg 4.8
(96 reviews)
Pub-Style Pretzel Burger
$19.00
Two Smash Patties, Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Mustard, and Arugula on a Pretzel Bun.
Served with Beef Fat Fries
More about The Roost- - Shelter
