Chicken sandwiches in Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Lou's City Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Titan Up Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Fried chicken breast, Nashville style hot chicken sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
|Fireclucker Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Fried chicken breast, fireball whisky mumbo sauce, housemade pickled cucumbers, lettuce, spicy jalapeno ranch