Chicken sandwiches in Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights restaurants
Columbia Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Titan Up Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fried chicken breast, Nashville style hot chicken sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
Fireclucker Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fried chicken breast, fireball whisky mumbo sauce, housemade pickled cucumbers, lettuce, spicy jalapeno ranch
More about Lou's City Bar
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh with Sriracha Honey Mustard Slaw and Pickles on a Potato Bun with Fries
More about The Coupe

