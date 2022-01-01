Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve bread pudding

Branch Line image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Branch Line

321 Arsenal St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (3191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$11.00
More about Branch Line
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown image

 

Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd

100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$10.00
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Pupusa

Caesar Salad

Hot Chocolate

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston