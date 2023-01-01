Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Westfield

Go
Westfield restaurants
Toast

Westfield restaurants that serve french fries

SPLASH OF THAI image

 

Splash of Thai - Westfield

321 South Ave West, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small French Fries$3.00
More about Splash of Thai - Westfield
Item pic

 

La Bendita of Westfield -

114-116 Quimby Street, Westfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers & French Fries$15.00
3 crispy chicken tenders served with our crunchy fries and your choice of sauce.
Chicken fingers with french fries$10.00
French Fries$8.00
A basket of crunchy fries that are light & fluffy on the inside.
More about La Bendita of Westfield -

Browse other tasty dishes in Westfield

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Mussels

Pork Chops

Calamari

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Westfield to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1903 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1027 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston