Chicken rolls in Westford

Westford restaurants
Westford restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford

313 Littleton Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken with Veggie Spring Roll$13.95
Traditional rice vermicelli dish with shredded lettuce, bean sprout, carrot, scallion, and ground peanut. Served
with homemade sauce (nuoc cham)
Chicken Crispy Roll$7.95
Crispy Thai-style chicken egg rolls, carrot, taro root, and glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

175 Littleton Rd. Unit J, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clucker of the Month(Italian Chicken Cutlet, Muffuletta Olive Salad, Provolone, Bacon, Pepperoni, Lettuce, on Sesame Sub Roll$14.50
More about Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)

