Burritos in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve burritos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|California Burrito
|$11.45
Guacamole, Pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream and Home made Fries.
|Fajita Burrito
|$11.95
Sauteed peppers,onions and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
|Healthy & Fit Burrito
|$12.25
A whole wheat tortilla filled with egg whites, chicken or steak, brown rice, Mexican cheese and pico de gallo.
The Natural Cafe
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12, Westlake
|BAJA BURRITO
|$14.50
Chicken in a ranchero sauce, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. With salad garnish.
|BUDDHA BURRITO
|$13.50
Sautéed veggies, pinto beans, and rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.