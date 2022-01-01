Fajitas in Westlake Village
Westlake Village restaurants that serve fajitas
More about The Sea Casa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Sea Casa
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village
|Fish Fajita Burrito
|$12.75
Sautéed peppers,onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
|Side of Chicken fajitas
|$8.75
|Side of steak fajitas
|$8.75
|Fajita Platter
|$14.75
Chicken or steak (Fish or shrimp add $1.00), Sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajita Burrito
|$12.75
Sautéed peppers,onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$4.95
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.