Fajitas in Westlake Village

Westlake Village restaurants
Westlake Village restaurants that serve fajitas

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Sea Casa

1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4, Westlake Village

Avg 4.7 (6710 reviews)
Fish Fajita Burrito$12.75
Sautéed peppers,onions, fish and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
Side of Chicken fajitas$8.75
Side of steak fajitas$8.75
More about The Sea Casa
The Sea Casa

1014 S Westlake Blvd, Westlake Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Platter$14.75
Chicken or steak (Fish or shrimp add $1.00), Sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with black beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito$12.75
Sautéed peppers,onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, beans and rice.
Shrimp Fajita Taco$4.95
Soft corn tortilla, sauteed peppers, onions, shrimp and tomatoes with cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
More about The Sea Casa

