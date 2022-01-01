Westport bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Westport
SANDWICHES
Mystic Market
60 Charles St, Westport
|Popular items
|Big Buffalo
|$10.95
Crispy Chicken Breast,
Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar,
Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
|Italian Chicken
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
|Green Monster
|$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|Kale and Pear Salad
|$17.00
Fishkill Farm pears, Bridgman blue cheese, pecans
|Yogurt and Granola
|$12.00
Migliorelli Farm apples, Norwalk honey
|Oyster Mushroom Scramble
|$17.00
Rhode Island mushrooms, whipped goat cheese, crispy leeks, sourdough
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Popular items
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli