Westport bakeries you'll love

Mystic Market

SANDWICHES

Mystic Market

60 Charles St, Westport

Avg 4.6 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Buffalo$10.95
Crispy Chicken Breast,
Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar,
Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Italian Chicken$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
Green Monster$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
More about Mystic Market
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

 

Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale and Pear Salad$17.00
Fishkill Farm pears, Bridgman blue cheese, pecans
Yogurt and Granola$12.00
Migliorelli Farm apples, Norwalk honey
Oyster Mushroom Scramble$17.00
Rhode Island mushrooms, whipped goat cheese, crispy leeks, sourdough
More about Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
The Porch at Christie's

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato Mozz Panini$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
Turkey Club Wrap$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
More about The Porch at Christie's

