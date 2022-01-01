Westport sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Westport

The Whelk image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Whelk

575 Riverside Avenue, Westport

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Oysters$14.00
smoked mayo
Blackened Shrimp$18.00
pickled onions
Burrata$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
Aux Delices image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen image

 

Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen

159 Main Street, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar$5.99
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westport

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

