Westport sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Westport
More about The Whelk
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Whelk
575 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$14.00
smoked mayo
|Blackened Shrimp
|$18.00
pickled onions
|Burrata
|$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
More about Aux Delices
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
|#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.