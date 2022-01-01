Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve chopped salad

Sicily's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sicily's Pizza

1819 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Antipasto Salad
Lettuce tomato onion black olives green pepper cucumber cauliflower carrots red peppers pepperoncini ham salami cappacola provolone cheese croutons Choose your dressing
More about Sicily's Pizza
BG pic

 

El Chingon - DeCo

111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$7.50
romaine, avocado, carrots, queso fresco, crispy tortilla, lime vinaigrette
More about El Chingon - DeCo
Item pic

 

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

3858 Kennett Pike, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Crispy Chicken Chopped Salad$18.25
crisp corn tortilla, roasted corn, avocado, red onion, black beans, tomatoes, chipotle-lime dressing
More about Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Chop Salad$14.00
romaine, grilled chicken, crispy pancetta, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, apple, parmigiano reggiano, house dressing
More about DiMeo's Pizza

