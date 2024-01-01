Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie and Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pascal Chicken Salad$17.75
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lemon and
olive oil
More about Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, carrots, mandarin oranges, chinese noodles, chopped green onions, roasted almonds, sesame seeds & house made asian dressing
Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled chicken, organic spinach, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Southwestern BBQ Chicken Salad$17.99
organic field greens, grilled hickory chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, cilantro, red onion, carrots, tomato & tortilla strips, house made chipotle ranch
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Calif Chicken Cafe - Woodland Hills

22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 3.9 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Chicken$0.00
shredded white meat chicken
California Chicken Salad$14.75
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.25
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
More about Calif Chicken Cafe - Woodland Hills
Item pic

 

Hideout Cafe Woodland Hills - 20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120

20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceasar Chicken Salad$15.25
romaine lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese,tomatoes,ceasar dressing shrimp or chicken
More about Hideout Cafe Woodland Hills - 20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120
Consumer pic

 

Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

21255 Califa Street, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$6.00
Romaine, Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Tossed to Order.
More about Stanley's Cafe - Zenith

