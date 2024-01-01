Chicken salad in Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Pascal Chicken Salad
|$17.75
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, garlic-lemon and
olive oil
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$16.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, carrots, mandarin oranges, chinese noodles, chopped green onions, roasted almonds, sesame seeds & house made asian dressing
|Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad
|$16.99
grilled chicken, organic spinach, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
|Southwestern BBQ Chicken Salad
|$17.99
organic field greens, grilled hickory chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, cilantro, red onion, carrots, tomato & tortilla strips, house made chipotle ranch
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Calif Chicken Cafe - Woodland Hills
22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Salad Chicken
|$0.00
shredded white meat chicken
|California Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.25
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
Hideout Cafe Woodland Hills - 20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120
20700 Ventura Blvd Suite # 120, Woodland Hills
|Ceasar Chicken Salad
|$15.25
romaine lettuce,croutons,parmesan cheese,tomatoes,ceasar dressing shrimp or chicken