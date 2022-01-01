Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Custard in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Custard
Worcester restaurants that serve custard
RAMEN
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
38 Franklin Street, Worcester
Avg 4.7
(457 reviews)
Kasutado (Egg Custard)
$7.50
egg custard, coffee-caramel, streusel
More about Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
No reviews yet
Thai Custard w/Sweet Sticky Rice
$9.00
More about Thai Corner Worcester
