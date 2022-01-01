Old Town Alexandria bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Old Town Alexandria

Yunnan By Potomac image

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grandma Parou$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Hometown Pork Dumpling$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Braised Beef Lu$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
More about Yunnan By Potomac
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Thai Signature image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Spring Roll$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
Fresh Summer Roll$8.00
Shrimp and fresh veggie wrapped with rice paper served with peanut dipping sauce
Pad Thai
"Traditional dish" Thin rice noodles, bean curd, egg, scallion, bean sprout, crushed peanut with our palm sugar tamarind sauce
More about Thai Signature
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
More about Union Street Public House
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Chips N' Curry$8.50
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Veg Sammy$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
Veg Fritters$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
More about The Peoples Drug
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
Pork Pot Stickers$13.00
ponzu sauce
More about Cafe 44
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The B.F.C.$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Chadwicks
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf$7.00
charred orange butter.
More about Ada's on the River
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
Rotisserie Half Chicken$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
More about The Majestic
The Majestic To-Go image

 

The Majestic To-Go

911 KING STREET, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
Majestic Christmas Meal$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
More about The Majestic To-Go
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Murphy Burger$11.50
Fresh Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle, melted provolone cheese, served with cottage fries
Jameson Steak$22.00
Charbroiled, 12 oz. New York Strip seasoned with spices and Jameson’s Irish Whiskey served with baked potato and fresh vegetables (Gluten Free)
Irish Stew$9.25
A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GOUUUDA TOTS$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Harvest Salad$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
More about T.J. Stone's
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
Quinoa Salad - GF, V$12.00
Baby Greens, Red Beets, Green Peas, Pearl Onions, Red Radishes, Sarvecchio Cheese, TOmatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Taters$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
More about Hard Times Cafe
BG pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A Sweet Treat for Valentine's Day!$45.00
Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.
Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.
Space is limited - reserve your spot today!
Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!
More about Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
BARCA Pier & Wine Bar image

TAPAS

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

2 Pioneer Way, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (399 reviews)
Takeout
More about BARCA Pier & Wine Bar
BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR image

 

BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR

118 South Royal Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Cake

Salmon

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

