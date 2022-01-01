Old Town Alexandria bars & lounges you'll love

Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!

Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.

Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.

Space is limited - reserve your spot today!

Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!

