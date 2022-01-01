Sweet potato fries in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$5.00
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.16
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.00
Served with a spicy chipotle mayo
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Zingerman's Roadhouse
2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Sweet potatoes hand-cut and twice-cooked, based on a traditional Sea Islands' recipe. Served with housemade spicy mayonnaise.
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries
University of Michigan School of Nursing
300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries
University of Michigan Law School
625 State Street, Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries
University of Michigan The Link
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|Sweet Potato Fries