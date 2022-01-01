Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about Sparrow Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.16
Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
Served with a spicy chipotle mayo
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Wacker Chemical
Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Zingerman's Roadhouse

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Sweet potatoes hand-cut and twice-cooked, based on a traditional Sea Islands' recipe. Served with housemade spicy mayonnaise.
More about Zingerman's Roadhouse
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
University of Michigan School of Nursing

300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan School of Nursing
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
University of Michigan Law School

625 State Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan Law School
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center

1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
University of Michigan The Link

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
More about University of Michigan The Link

