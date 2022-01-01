Burritos in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve burritos
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Made with our chorizo spiced short rib, with scrambled egg, crispy potatoes, scallion cilantro chimichurri sauce, poblano peppers, and tomatillo salsa.
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Chipotle Spiced Mushrooms, Scrambled Egg, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Onion, Chimmichurri
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Shredded Cheddar, in a Chipotle Tortilla, and served with hash browns.
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled with black beans topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Spinach Burrito
|$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach, onions, artichokes, tomatoes, chipotle ranchero sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans. *we can not alter recipe because we make every morning*
|Fajita Burrito Shrimp
|$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Zero eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and vegan shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.99
Three eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Burrito con Carne
|$9.99
Three eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, salsa, and shreeded cheese in a flour tortilla.
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|CAP SUP BURRITO
|$10.25
scrambled eggs, refried black beans, chorizo, cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce, sour cream, flour tortilla
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Burrito Loco
|$15.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, choice of protein with three different salsas. Served with a side salad, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Burrito Clasico
|$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of Protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
|California Burrito
|$14.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Bean Burrito
|$11.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with Ranchero Sauce and jack cheese
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.25
Fresh grilled chicken, grilled steak, or slow-roasted carnitas, Fresh Mex rice, beans a la charra, cheese & our famour fire-roasted salsa stuffed into a warm flour tortilla.
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.99
Yellow squash, zucchini, green beans & carrots, trio of cheese, pico de gallo, vegetarian black beans, Fresh Mex rice & our super hot salsa in a warm, whole wheat tortilla.