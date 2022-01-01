Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Made with our chorizo spiced short rib, with scrambled egg, crispy potatoes, scallion cilantro chimichurri sauce, poblano peppers, and tomatillo salsa.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Chipotle Spiced Mushrooms, Scrambled Egg, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Onion, Chimmichurri
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Shredded Cheddar, in a Chipotle Tortilla, and served with hash browns.
More about Main & Market
Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$16.00
More about Severn Inn
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled with black beans topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Spinach Burrito$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach, onions, artichokes, tomatoes, chipotle ranchero sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans. *we can not alter recipe because we make every morning*
Fajita Burrito Shrimp$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Zero eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and vegan shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito$8.99
Three eggs, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, housemade salsa, and shredded cheese in a flour tortilla.
Burrito con Carne$9.99
Three eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, salsa, and shreeded cheese in a flour tortilla.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAP SUP BURRITO$10.25
scrambled eggs, refried black beans, chorizo, cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce, sour cream, flour tortilla
More about Eastport Kitchen
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
1c05477e-0484-4b90-b61f-272a796fc70d image

 

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Loco$15.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, choice of protein with three different salsas. Served with a side salad, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Burrito Clasico$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, fried black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, choice of Protien. Served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
California Burrito$14.00
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean Burrito$11.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with Ranchero Sauce and jack cheese
Fajita Burrito$13.25
Fresh grilled chicken, grilled steak, or slow-roasted carnitas, Fresh Mex rice, beans a la charra, cheese & our famour fire-roasted salsa stuffed into a warm flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito$12.99
Yellow squash, zucchini, green beans & carrots, trio of cheese, pico de gallo, vegetarian black beans, Fresh Mex rice & our super hot salsa in a warm, whole wheat tortilla.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Chocolate Cheesecake

Texas Burgers

Tofu Soup

Baked Ziti

Noodle Soup

Cornbread

Bean Burritos

Wonton Soup

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston