Salmon salad in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve salmon salad

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

195 Main St, Annapolis

Avg 4 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salmon Salad$9.00
More about Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$18.00
Baked Salmon on top of spinach and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado. House Vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$15.98
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with a seasoned baked Salmon fillet.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON SALAD$16.50
Spinach, green beans, hard-boiled egg, potatoes, tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette
More about Eastport Kitchen
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$12.99
6oz. Grilled salmon topped with lime pistachio crumble. Served with mix lettuce and roasted vegetables
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Banner pic

 

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$15.00
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

