Salmon salad in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
SUSHI
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St, Annapolis
|Chopped Salmon Salad
|$9.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Baked Salmon on top of spinach and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado. House Vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$15.98
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with a seasoned baked Salmon fillet.
More about Eastport Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|SALMON SALAD
|$16.50
Spinach, green beans, hard-boiled egg, potatoes, tomatoes, grainy mustard vinaigrette
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Salmon Salad
|$12.99
6oz. Grilled salmon topped with lime pistachio crumble. Served with mix lettuce and roasted vegetables