Hummus in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants that serve hummus

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
Hummus Plate$12.00
Hummus, roasted red pepper tapenade, cucumber tomato salad, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and warm homemade flatbread. Add chicken for $4.
Rainbow Hummus Bowl$12.00
herbed infused hummus, spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, shredded carrots, feta cheese, and served with grilled pita bread and tzatziki sauce
Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
1\\2 Chipotle Hummus$7.00
Chipotle Hummus$13.00
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Hummus$10.00
Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Chili Oil Crisp Hummus$6.50
Rooted's traditional 12-spice hummus topped with chili oil crisp. Vegan, Gluten-Free, & delicious. 8oz. container. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Cold Hummus Wrap$7.75
Grilled Hummus Wrap$7.75
Hummus$3.29
Level a Small Plates Lounge

69 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Lemon/Herb Hummus$12.50
Garbanzo beans, marinated olives, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and grilled naan bread.
