Hummus in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve hummus
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
Hummus, roasted red pepper tapenade, cucumber tomato salad, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and warm homemade flatbread. Add chicken for $4.
|Rainbow Hummus Bowl
|$12.00
herbed infused hummus, spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, shredded carrots, feta cheese, and served with grilled pita bread and tzatziki sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|1\\2 Chipotle Hummus
|$7.00
|Chipotle Hummus
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Hummus
|$10.00
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Chili Oil Crisp Hummus
|$6.50
Rooted's traditional 12-spice hummus topped with chili oil crisp. Vegan, Gluten-Free, & delicious. 8oz. container. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis
|Cold Hummus Wrap
|$7.75
|Grilled Hummus Wrap
|$7.75
|Hummus
|$3.29