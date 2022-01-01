Sundaes in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve sundaes
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Fresh-baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
|Brownie Sundae- mini
|$3.00
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Ooey Gooey Chewy Sundae
|$5.99
Fresh-baked brownie and rich vanilla ice cream drenched in homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and topped with crushed Oreo cookies and whipped cream.
|Chiquita Sundae
|$3.99
Rich vanilla ice cream in a sweet cinnamon "boat" topped with our homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and whipped cream.