Sundaes in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$6.99
Fresh-baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
Brownie Sundae- mini$3.00
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ooey Gooey Chewy Sundae$5.99
Fresh-baked brownie and rich vanilla ice cream drenched in homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and topped with crushed Oreo cookies and whipped cream.
Chiquita Sundae$3.99
Rich vanilla ice cream in a sweet cinnamon "boat" topped with our homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and whipped cream.
