Cheesecake in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve cheesecake

Town Tavern

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

Takeout
Breadboard Bakery-Basque Cheesecake$9.00
Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

Takeout
Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice$5.23
This cheesecake is deliberately baked at a high temperature and collapses after cooling. There's no need for an additional graham cracker crust as it's built in during the bake due to the high temperature. Unusual looking and delicious!
[regular price $5.50]
Quebrada Baking Co

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

TakeoutDelivery
Petite Berry Cheesecake$2.33
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$2.10
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

Takeout
Petite Berry Cheesecakes$2.10
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes$2.10
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Za Arlington

138 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate - Goat Cheese Cheesecake$9.00
with Brown Butter-Toasted Hazelnut-Oreo Crunch and Whipped Cream (can be gluten free and nut free)
