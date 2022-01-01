Chicken sandwiches in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Town Tavern
Town Tavern
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crunchy deep-fried chicken on butter griddled brioche with chopped scallion, diced tomato, shredded iceberg and a smokey bacon mornay. House frites
|Crunchy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crunchy deep-fried chicken on butter griddled brioche with chopped scallion, diced tomato, shredded iceberg and a smokey bacon mornay. House frites
More about Common Ground Arlington
Common Ground Arlington
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Fried chicken topped with our signature spicy aioli, tomato + lettuce
More about Tryst NE
PASTA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tryst NE
689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
special sauce (similar to Thousand Island), bacon, cheddar & shredded iceberg
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99