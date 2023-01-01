Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington

1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Dishes | Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.
More about Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington
Item pic

 

Thai Moon

315 Broadway, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil Fried Rice**$12.75
Stir-fried with chopped chicken (white meat) minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots, and onions.
Chicken Mango Fried Rice$12.75
More about Thai Moon
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue

1377 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Basil Fried Rice DN **$14.00
Stir-fried chopped chicken with minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots and onions
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN$16.00
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, egg, and crispy chicken
More about Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue

