Chicken fried rice in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Ginger Exchange Express - Arlington
1181 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Rice Dishes | Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.95
Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.
Thai Moon
315 Broadway, Arlington
|Chicken Basil Fried Rice**
|$12.75
Stir-fried with chopped chicken (white meat) minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots, and onions.
|Chicken Mango Fried Rice
|$12.75
Thai Sticky Rice - 1377 Massachusetts Avenue
1377 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Basil Fried Rice DN **
|$14.00
Stir-fried chopped chicken with minced hot peppers, garlic, basil, red peppers, snow peas, carrots and onions
|Crispy Chicken Fried Rice DN
|$16.00
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, onions, tomatoes, egg, and crispy chicken