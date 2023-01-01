Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Stack French Toast$7.99
Nutella & Banana Stuffed French toast$12.99
3 slices of our hand dipped French toast layered with Nutella and topped with bananas and powdered sugar
Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast$12.99
Three layers of Texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese and topped with Fresh strawberries
More about Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner image

 

The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue

134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Order French Toast$5.50
One piece of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!
Full Order of French Toast$9.99
Two pieces of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
CINNAMON-STUFFED FRENCH TOAST$16.00
KIDS FRENCH TOAST$8.00
More about Menotomy Grill & Tavern

