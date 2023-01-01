French toast in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve french toast
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Short Stack French Toast
|$7.99
|Nutella & Banana Stuffed French toast
|$12.99
3 slices of our hand dipped French toast layered with Nutella and topped with bananas and powdered sugar
|Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast
|$12.99
Three layers of Texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese and topped with Fresh strawberries
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Half Order French Toast
|$5.50
One piece of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!
|Full Order of French Toast
|$9.99
Two pieces of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!