Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve spinach salad

Consumer pic

 

Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway

319 Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Spinach Salad$12.99
Baby spinach, fresh strawberries, red onion , avocado, shaved almonds, & feta in a raspberry vinaigrette
More about Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Arlington

645 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Leek, Potato & Spinach Quiche & Salad$9.50
Spinach, potato, leeks, red onion, roasted garlic and Aleppo pepper baked with custard topped with VT Cheddar served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (900 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Arlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Maki

Chicken Sandwiches

Lemon Tarts

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Arlington Center

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Arlington

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (29 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston