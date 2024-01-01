Spinach salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
319 Broadway, Arlington
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$12.99
Baby spinach, fresh strawberries, red onion , avocado, shaved almonds, & feta in a raspberry vinaigrette
More about Tatte Bakery - Arlington
Tatte Bakery - Arlington
645 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Leek, Potato & Spinach Quiche & Salad
|$9.50
Spinach, potato, leeks, red onion, roasted garlic and Aleppo pepper baked with custard topped with VT Cheddar served with baby lettuce, pickled red cabbage and lemon olive oil dressing. (900 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)