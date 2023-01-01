Waffles in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve waffles
Donut Villa Brunch Club & Bar - Arlington - 319 Broadway
319 Broadway, Arlington
The Original Waffle
|$8.99
Light and crispy. Sprinkled with powder sugar and topped with anything you desire
Vegan Chicken N Waffles
|$16.99
Our made in house waffle topped with fried plant based chicken.
Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$12.99
Fresh strawberries topped with whipped cream
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
Belgium Waffle
|$8.99
Large Belgium waffle served plain. Add toppings to increase delicousness!