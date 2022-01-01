Fish and chips in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve fish and chips
Town Tavern
201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Fish & Chips - Dinner
|$21.00
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon. House frites
|Fish & Chips - Lunch
|$16.00
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon. House frites
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Fish n' Chips
|$12.99