Fish and chips in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips - Dinner image

 

Town Tavern

201 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips - Dinner$21.00
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon. House frites
Fish & Chips - Lunch$16.00
Lightly battered fried haddock with slaw, tartar sauce and lemon. House frites
More about Town Tavern
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner image

 

The Arlington Restaurant and Diner

134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n' Chips$12.99
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
Menotomy Grill & Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1843 reviews)
Takeout
FISH AND CHIPS$22.00
locally-caught beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
More about Menotomy Grill & Tavern

