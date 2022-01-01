Muffins in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve muffins
Breadboard Bakery
203 A Broadway, Arlington
|Ginger Muffin
|$3.80
Muffins made with fresh ginger and topped with a whole wheat-oat crumb.
Quebrada Baking Co
281 Orchard Street, Watertown
|Banana Walnut Muffin
|$3.05
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.05
|Banana Cranberry Muffin
|$3.05
Quebrada Baking Co.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington
|Banana nut Muffin
|$3.05
|Pumpkin Muffin
|$3.05
Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.05
SANDWICHES
Kickstand Cafe
594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington
|Lemon Poppy muffin
|$3.25
|Double Chocolate muffin
|$3.25
|Darwin's Vegan Chocolate Muffin
|$4.00
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner
134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington
|Homemade Coffee Cinnamon Muffin
|$2.50
Our homemade coffee cinnamon muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
|Homemade Lemon Poppy Muffin
|$2.50
Our homemade lemon poppy muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
|Homemade Blueberry Muffin
|$2.50
Our homemade blueberry muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!