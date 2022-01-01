Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve muffins

Breadboard Bakery

203 A Broadway, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Muffin$3.80
Muffins made with fresh ginger and topped with a whole wheat-oat crumb.
Ginger Muffin .$3.80
Muffins made with fresh ginger and topped with a whole wheat-oat crumb.
Ginger Muffin ,$3.80
Muffins made with fresh ginger and topped with a whole wheat-oat crumb.
More about Breadboard Bakery
Quebrada Baking Co

281 Orchard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Walnut Muffin$3.05
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.05
Banana Cranberry Muffin$3.05
More about Quebrada Baking Co
Quebrada Baking Co.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana nut Muffin$3.05
Pumpkin Muffin$3.05
Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.05
More about Quebrada Baking Co.
SANDWICHES

Kickstand Cafe

594 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Poppy muffin$3.25
Double Chocolate muffin$3.25
Darwin's Vegan Chocolate Muffin$4.00
More about Kickstand Cafe
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner

134 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Coffee Cinnamon Muffin$2.50
Our homemade coffee cinnamon muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
Homemade Lemon Poppy Muffin$2.50
Our homemade lemon poppy muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
Homemade Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Our homemade blueberry muffin served as is or grilled upopn request!
More about The Arlington Restaurant and Diner

