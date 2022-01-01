Chili in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve chili
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville
|Sweet Chili Tossed Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
Served with the iconic Thai Mae Ploy Sweet Chile sauce.
|Chili Pepper Water
|$9.00
A traditional Hawaiian condiment. Ours is filled with Habanero's for heat, garlic, bay leaves and a touch of Patis, diluted with vinegar and smoked water.
More about The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
100 Charlotte Street, Asheville
|Chili (1qt)
|$11.49
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy ground beef with just the right amount of spices and herbs from SPICEWALLA . And Beans. it has beans. we're not in Texas.
More about Laughing Seed Cafe
Laughing Seed Cafe
40 Wall St, Asheville
|Side of Chili Peanut Dressing
|$0.75
More about Blue Dream Curry House
Blue Dream Curry House
81 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|Sweet Chili
|$0.25
|Chili Oil
|$1.00