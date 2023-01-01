Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$7.99
A BBQ classic. Fresh bananas with a chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream.
Bourbon Bread Pudding$7.99
Cinnamon pudding made from brioche with a bourbon anglais.
More about Butcher Bar
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR image

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$5.50
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.00
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Banner pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway

34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$5.50
Homemade Rice Pudding$6.00
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway

