Pudding in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve pudding
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Banana Pudding
|$7.99
A BBQ classic. Fresh bananas with a chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream.
|Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$7.99
Cinnamon pudding made from brioche with a bourbon anglais.
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00