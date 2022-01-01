Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Buckhead

Buckhead restaurants
Buckhead restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, alabama ranch, house pickles on a brioche bun with your choice of side
More about Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Range Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
New for the Season!
Our soon to be famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our special house-made Rooster sauce. Served with Harbor potatoes and a side salad with our signature poppyseed dressing.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cultivate Chicken Sandwich$11.00
toasted and buttered fresh brioche bun with grilled, plain breaded, or Nashville hot breaded chicken breast, served with house pickles.
J's Halal Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
diced Halal chicken breast, dukes mayo, spices, fresh basil, celery & red grapes. served on a fresh croissant. Cafe @ Pharr inspired recipe!
More about Cultivate Food + Coffee

