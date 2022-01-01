Chicken sandwiches in Buckhead
Buckhead restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast, alabama ranch, house pickles on a brioche bun with your choice of side
R Thomas Deluxe Grill
1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
|Range Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
New for the Season!
Our soon to be famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our special house-made Rooster sauce. Served with Harbor potatoes and a side salad with our signature poppyseed dressing.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
Cultivate Food + Coffee
1952 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
|Cultivate Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
toasted and buttered fresh brioche bun with grilled, plain breaded, or Nashville hot breaded chicken breast, served with house pickles.
|J's Halal Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
diced Halal chicken breast, dukes mayo, spices, fresh basil, celery & red grapes. served on a fresh croissant. Cafe @ Pharr inspired recipe!