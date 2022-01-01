Cobb salad in East Austin
East Austin restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Paperboy
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
butter lettuce, green goddess, fine herbs, pickled egg, cured tomato, avocado, feta, pancetta, roasted chicken
More about Sawyer & Co
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Sawyer's Cobb Salad
|$13.99
lettuce, avocado, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon & jalapeño ranch
|Sawyer's Cobb Salad
|$13.99
lettuce, avocado, turkey, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon & jalapeño ranch
More about The Front Page
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette