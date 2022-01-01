Cake in Avon Lake
Avon Lake restaurants that serve cake
More about Cafe Melissa
SALADS
Cafe Melissa
32950 Walker Rd, Avon Lake
|Crab Cakes
|$22.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|Lemon Cake
|$6.00
More about Rico's Tacos & Tequila
Rico's Tacos & Tequila
33493 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|Chimi Cheese Cake
|$5.50
More about Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHEESE
Gitta's Table & Wine Shop
32457 Lake Rd, Avon Lake
|French Apple Cake
|$28.00
Light and flavorful. Whole cake. Serves 8 to 10.
|1/2 Pan Carrot Cake
|$28.00
Moist carrot cake with walnuts, golden raisins, spices and luscious cream cheese frosting! Serves 8.