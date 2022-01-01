Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in SBIC

Go
SBIC restaurants
Toast

SBIC restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili$9.00
12oz. Served with shredded cheddar and cilantro sour cream.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dry Chili Powder$1.00
More about Bodhi Federal Hill

