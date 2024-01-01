Pretzels in SBIC
SBIC restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Soft Pretzel and Cheese Dip
|$6.99
|Pretzel n Cheese
|$8.00
Bavarian pretzels buttered and toasted and served with house made beer cheese.
|Smoked Crab Dip Pretzel
|$14.00
A German style soft pretzel smothered in smoked crab dip and backed golden brown.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Crab Pretzel
|$17.00
Our Delicious Crab Dip on top of a Dough Boy Fresh Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel.
|Extra Pretzel Loaf
|$3.00
|Pretzel's & beer cheese
|$13.00
Sliced Dough Boy Fresh pretzels served with beer cheese. Extra cheese for $1. Truffle cheese for $4.