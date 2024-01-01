Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in SBIC

SBIC restaurants
SBIC restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Pretzel and Cheese Dip$6.99
Pretzel n Cheese$8.00
Bavarian pretzels buttered and toasted and served with house made beer cheese.
Smoked Crab Dip Pretzel$14.00
A German style soft pretzel smothered in smoked crab dip and backed golden brown.
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Pretzel$17.00
Our Delicious Crab Dip on top of a Dough Boy Fresh Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel.
Extra Pretzel Loaf$3.00
Pretzel's & beer cheese$13.00
Sliced Dough Boy Fresh pretzels served with beer cheese. Extra cheese for $1. Truffle cheese for $4.
More about Riverside Taphouse

