Steak salad in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve steak salad
Lib's Grill - Bel Air
1204 Agora Drive, Bel Air
|Steak Salad
|$24.00
spring mix, tenderloin, roasted potatoes, gorgonzola, honey mustard vinaigrette, onion straws, demi glaze
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Bolan's Steak Salad
|$18.00
Tender filet mignon strips and caramelized onions atop a bed of freshly mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a zesty balsamic vinaigrette.