Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Bel Air

Go
Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Bel Air restaurants that serve steak salad

Consumer pic

 

Lib's Grill - Bel Air

1204 Agora Drive, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$24.00
spring mix, tenderloin, roasted potatoes, gorgonzola, honey mustard vinaigrette, onion straws, demi glaze
More about Lib's Grill - Bel Air
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bolan's Steak Salad$18.00
Tender filet mignon strips and caramelized onions atop a bed of freshly mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a zesty balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air

Pies

Tacos

Tuna Salad

Corn Dogs

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Bel Air to explore

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston