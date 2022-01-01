Bellingham breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Bellingham

The Bagelry image

 

The Bagelry

1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Sandwich$5.95
Comes with cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available).Side of Chips & Pickle.
*Vegan cream cheese available
Lox Sandwich$8.85
Comes with Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available) .Side of Chips & Pickle.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.90
Your choice of buttered bagel with one egg cooked any style & a slice of cheddar cheese.
More about The Bagelry
The Filling Station - Sunnyland image

 

The Filling Station - Sunnyland

716 Alabama Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
El Camino$14.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
Wrangler$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
BSA$14.95
fried chicken, bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, mayo, sesame seed bun, Station Fries.
More about The Filling Station - Sunnyland
Camber image

 

Camber

221 W Holly St, Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
From Saltadena Bakery
Latte$4.25
Espresso and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Batch Brew (Drip)
Skyline brewed up, hot n' ready.
More about Camber
Cosmos Bistro image

PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Cosmos Bistro

1151 N State St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Earth Burger$15.00
House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado
Vegetation Nation$15.00
Chard, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, local mushrooms, kale, and herbed chevre with toast and two eggs any style
Drive-in Burger$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Cosmos Bistro
Bellingham Cider Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Bellingham Cider Company

205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Local Grassfed Burger$17.00
Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.
Grilled Carrots$11.00
Grilled Carrots, beets, chimichurri, pepitas, goat cheese (gluten free)
Buttermilk Brined Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Real Maple Syrup, Honey Sage Butter.
More about Bellingham Cider Company

