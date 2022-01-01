Bellingham breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bellingham
The Bagelry
1319 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Veggie Sandwich
|$5.95
Comes with cream cheese, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available).Side of Chips & Pickle.
*Vegan cream cheese available
|Lox Sandwich
|$8.85
Comes with Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions, tomatoes, & Sprouts (or Lettuce if sprouts are not available) .Side of Chips & Pickle.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.90
Your choice of buttered bagel with one egg cooked any style & a slice of cheddar cheese.
The Filling Station - Sunnyland
716 Alabama Street, Bellingham
|Popular items
|El Camino
|$14.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
|Wrangler
|$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
|BSA
|$14.95
fried chicken, bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, mayo, sesame seed bun, Station Fries.
Camber
221 W Holly St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.50
From Saltadena Bakery
|Latte
|$4.25
Espresso and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
|Batch Brew (Drip)
Skyline brewed up, hot n' ready.
PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Cosmos Bistro
1151 N State St, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Earth Burger
|$15.00
House made veggie patty with lemon dill aioli, arugula, tomato, sweet onion slaw, and avocado
|Vegetation Nation
|$15.00
Chard, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, local mushrooms, kale, and herbed chevre with toast and two eggs any style
|Drive-in Burger
|$16.50
House made all beef burger grilled to your liking and topped with Cosmos sauce, American cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.
FRENCH FRIES
Bellingham Cider Company
205 Prospect Street STE A-105, Bellingham
|Popular items
|Local Grassfed Burger
|$17.00
Skiyou Ranch Certified Organic Beef, Avenue Bread Bun, White Cheddar, Red Onion -Tomato Jam, Lettuce, House Made Burger Sauce, Hand Cut Fries, ketchup.
|Grilled Carrots
|$11.00
Grilled Carrots, beets, chimichurri, pepitas, goat cheese (gluten free)
|Buttermilk Brined Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
Real Maple Syrup, Honey Sage Butter.