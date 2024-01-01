Enchiladas in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Tomate Cafe
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Enchiladas
|$17.50
Cheese, salsa verde and your choice of filling, served with salad and beans
More about Comal Next Door - Berkeley
Comal Next Door - Berkeley
2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|Frozen CHICKEN ENCHILADAS W/SALSA VERDE
|$10.00
FROZEN - Two chicken enchiladas covered in salsa verde, served with red rice and pinquito beans refritos.
|Frozen CORN, POTATO & CHARD ENCHILADAS
|$10.00
FROZEN - Two corn, potato and chard enchiladas covered in salsa verde, served with red rice and pinquito beans.
More about Cancun Sabor Mexicano - 2134 Allston Way
Cancun Sabor Mexicano - 2134 Allston Way
2134 Allston Way, Berkeley
|Plato Enchiladas
|$20.99
Choice of Protein, Grilled Veggies, Nopales, Whole Beans, Mexican Rice, and a Side of Corn Tortillas.
|Enchiladas A La Cart
|$12.50
Comes with Two Enchiladas
More about Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering
Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering
2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley
|CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$40.00
10 rolled cheese enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa and cheese. Onion, cilantro, & crema served on the side.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$50.00
10 rolled chicken & cheese enchiladas topped with salsa roja and cheese. Onion, cilantro, & crema served on the side.
More about Picante Berkeley
Picante Berkeley
1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley
|enchiladas Verdes
|$21.00
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with tomatillo-serrano sauce + queso & crema Served with rice and your choice of beans
|3 Enchiladas ala carte
|$15.00
3 verde, queso or mole enchiladas served ala carte
|enchiladas mole
|$21.00
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with mole poblano (contains peanuts) Served with rice and your choice of beans