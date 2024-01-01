Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve enchiladas

Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$17.50
Cheese, salsa verde and your choice of filling, served with salad and beans
More about Tomate Cafe
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door - Berkeley

2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

Avg 4.8 (9557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frozen CHICKEN ENCHILADAS W/SALSA VERDE$10.00
FROZEN - Two chicken enchiladas covered in salsa verde, served with red rice and pinquito beans refritos.
Frozen CORN, POTATO & CHARD ENCHILADAS$10.00
FROZEN - Two corn, potato and chard enchiladas covered in salsa verde, served with red rice and pinquito beans.
More about Comal Next Door - Berkeley
Item pic

 

Cancun Sabor Mexicano - 2134 Allston Way

2134 Allston Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plato Enchiladas$20.99
Choice of Protein, Grilled Veggies, Nopales, Whole Beans, Mexican Rice, and a Side of Corn Tortillas.
Enchiladas A La Cart$12.50
Comes with Two Enchiladas
More about Cancun Sabor Mexicano - 2134 Allston Way
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering

2024 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$40.00
10 rolled cheese enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa and cheese. Onion, cilantro, & crema served on the side.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$50.00
10 rolled chicken & cheese enchiladas topped with salsa roja and cheese. Onion, cilantro, & crema served on the side.
More about Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering
Item pic

 

Picante Berkeley

1328 Sixth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
enchiladas Verdes$21.00
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with tomatillo-serrano sauce + queso & crema Served with rice and your choice of beans
3 Enchiladas ala carte$15.00
3 verde, queso or mole enchiladas served ala carte
enchiladas mole$21.00
3 chicken enchiladas in corn tortillas with mole poblano (contains peanuts) Served with rice and your choice of beans
More about Picante Berkeley

