Katsu curry in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve katsu curry
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
FRENCH FRIES
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$26.00
Famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
More about Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
2506 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Fish Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Cilantro Aioli, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
|Pork Katsu Sweet Miso Sandwich - Curry Dip
|$15.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Collar
☆Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Sweet Soy Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce & Chives
★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free
|Pork Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Collar
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
More about Masa Ramen Bistro
Masa Ramen Bistro
1923 University Ave., Berkeley
|Chicken Curry or Katsu
|$18.00
Our delicious Japanese style curry served with a chicken cutlet. Served with carrots, white rice, and choice of Japanese style potato salad or mac salad.
OR
Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with rice, house special katsu sauce, and choice of potato or mac salad.