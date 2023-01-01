Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Berkeley

Go
Berkeley restaurants
Toast

Berkeley restaurants that serve katsu curry

f2877e6f-103d-4e21-a091-fe3992b2b6a9 image

FRENCH FRIES

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Curry$26.00
Famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.
More about Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
Item pic

 

Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way

2506 Channing Way, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Katsu Curry Rice$15.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Cilantro Aioli, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
Pork Katsu Sweet Miso Sandwich - Curry Dip$15.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Collar
☆Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Sweet Soy Sauce, Butter, Worcester Sauce, Sour Cream Sauce & Chives
★Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$15.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Collar
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
More about Champion's Curry - Berkeley - 2506 Channing Way
Consumer pic

 

Masa Ramen Bistro

1923 University Ave., Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry or Katsu$18.00
Our delicious Japanese style curry served with a chicken cutlet. Served with carrots, white rice, and choice of Japanese style potato salad or mac salad.
OR
Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with rice, house special katsu sauce, and choice of potato or mac salad.
More about Masa Ramen Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkeley

Sticky Rice

Waffles

Calamari

Mango Sticky Rice

Greek Salad

Curry

Chicken Pasta

Beef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Berkeley to explore

West Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown Berkeley

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Telegraph Ave

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Berkeley to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1808 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (295 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston