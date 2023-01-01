Tuna sandwiches in Berkeley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Avg 3.7 (2199 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.25
Line caught tuna salad with lettuce & tomato on rye.
More about Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Delirama - Berkeley - 1746 Solano Avenue

1746 Solano Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Morty's Tuna Salad Sandwich$19.00
House wild albacore tuna salad, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onions, sport peppers. Served on griddled rye. Comes with house chips.
More about Delirama - Berkeley - 1746 Solano Avenue
Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave

2442 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich (Online To Go)$12.50
Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, pickles, mayo, and dijon on your choice of bread.
More about Raleigh's Pub / Mezzo - 2438 - 2442 Telegraph Ave

