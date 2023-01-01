Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Berkeley

Berkeley restaurants
Berkeley restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Kuboba Spot

2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kaldereta "Beef Stew"
Baked in a flaky pastry homemade dough filled with Kuboba's creamy version of kaldereta with ground beef, carrots, peas and tomato sauce.
More about Kuboba Spot
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Table

913 University ave, Berkley

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Slow Cooked Beef Stew Thai Style with jaw sauce$18.95
Slow-cooked beef with homemade broth. Serve with chili garlic sauce ( recommend adding rice on the side) No beef ball today
More about Thai Table
Item pic

 

Gregoire Berkeley

2109 Cedar St, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted leg of lamb with bell pepper stew & goat cheese on ciabatta$15.80
More about Gregoire Berkeley

