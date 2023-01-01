Stew in Berkeley
Berkeley restaurants that serve stew
Kuboba Spot
2618 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley
|Kaldereta "Beef Stew"
Baked in a flaky pastry homemade dough filled with Kuboba's creamy version of kaldereta with ground beef, carrots, peas and tomato sauce.
NOODLES
Thai Table
913 University ave, Berkley
|Slow Cooked Beef Stew Thai Style with jaw sauce
|$18.95
Slow-cooked beef with homemade broth. Serve with chili garlic sauce ( recommend adding rice on the side) No beef ball today