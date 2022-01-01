Bethesda Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
Popular items
Singapore Mei Fun
|$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Spanish Diner - Bethesda
7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
Popular items
Albondigas con Tomate y Patatas Fritas
|$16.00
Ibérico pork meatballs with tomato sauce and fried potatoes
Pollo Guisado con Arroz
|$22.00
Chicken, caramelized onions and sherry wine stew served with garlic sautéed rice
Tortilla de Patatas Chips
|$13.00
Spanish omelet made with José Andrés olive oil potato chips and caramelized onions
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
Popular items
Croquetas
|$6.95
Bechamel Fritters with Chicken and Serrano Ham
Home Made Flan
|$5.75
Decorated with Orange & Strawberries.
Gambas Al Ajillo
|$10.95
Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free