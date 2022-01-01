Egg salad sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Korean Style Potato & Egg Salad
|$4.00
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Egg Salad (3/4 lb)
|$8.00
|Egg Salad
|$7.75
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Egg Salad
|$8.50
|Egg Salad
|$8.50
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Egg Salad
|$8.00
|Egg Salad
|$9.00
Hard Boiled Eggs, Black Pepper and Salt with Mayo