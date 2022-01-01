Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut$3.75
Doughnut topped with Strawberry Shortcake Crumb. *Strawberry Crumb is not vegetarian
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
Chocolate Mousse, Creme Fraiche,
Morello Cherry Sauce
Strawberry Shortcake$9.00
More about Barrel and Crow
banner pic

SMOOTHIES

Puree Artisan Juice Bar

4903 Elm St, Bethesda

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake$10.50
Strawberry, banana, chia seeds, nut milk.
More about Puree Artisan Juice Bar

