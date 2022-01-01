Strawberry shortcake in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut
|$3.75
Doughnut topped with Strawberry Shortcake Crumb. *Strawberry Crumb is not vegetarian
More about Barrel and Crow
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.00
Chocolate Mousse, Creme Fraiche,
Morello Cherry Sauce
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.00