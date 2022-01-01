South End bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in South End
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
|The Caprese
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
|The Turkey
|$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
More about Fomu
Fomu
655 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Confetti Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
|$7.95
|Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"
|$46.95
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)