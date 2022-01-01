South End bakeries you'll love

Go
South End restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in South End

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
The Caprese$9.00
mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic aioli on ciabatta. Option to add prosciutto!
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
The Turkey$11.50
Whole grain mustard, bacon, turkey, havarti, pickled red onions, garlic aioli, and arugula on ciabatta.
AVAILABLE FOR ORDERING 11-4
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
Death by Chocolate Cake- 6"$46.95
More about Fomu
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST image

 

FLOUR WASHINGTON ST

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR WASHINGTON ST

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South End

Cookies

Salmon

Cappuccino

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Chai Lattes

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near South End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston