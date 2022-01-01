Tacos in South End
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|2 Beef Birria Tacos
|$12.00
shredded beef, oaxaca + chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato broth
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Pork Cheek Tacos
|$10.00
soy braised Berkshire pork cheeks with pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro and chile-lime crema on corn tortillas
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$9.00
roasted cauliflower with habanero salsa and cotija cheese on corn tortillas
|Yucatecan Pork Tacos
|$10.00
achiote marinated Berkshire pork with pickled onions on corn tortillas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas,
poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$7.00
salsa verde, apple salsa, mexican crema,
cotija, flour tortilla
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro