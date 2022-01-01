South End sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in South End

Blunch image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bird on fire$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
The Big Papi$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about Blunch
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST image

 

FLOUR WASHINGTON ST

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
Restaurant banner

 

Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

72 East Concord Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso$1.99
Water$1.50
Chai Latte$4.00
More about Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

