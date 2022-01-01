South End sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in South End
More about Blunch
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Bird on fire
|$10.99
Hand sliced roast chicken breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, shop spicy aioli, fresh tomatoes, baby greens, pressed baguette
|The Big Papi
|$9.25
Black forest ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, shop spicy aioli, pressed baguette
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.66
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
FLOUR WASHINGTON ST
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)