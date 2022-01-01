Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve calamari

Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Calamari (gf, sf)$18.00
fried calamari, toasted coconut, cherry peppers, jalapeno relisbanyan special sauce, lemon
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Calamari$15.00
fried cherry peppers, grilled lemon, fried sage, chipotle aioli
More about South End Buttery
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)$17.50
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Calamari image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$18.00
Lemon Aioli, Lemon
More about B & G Oysters

