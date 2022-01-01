Calamari in South End
South End restaurants that serve calamari
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Coconut Calamari (gf, sf)
|$18.00
fried calamari, toasted coconut, cherry peppers, jalapeno relisbanyan special sauce, lemon
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
fried cherry peppers, grilled lemon, fried sage, chipotle aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)
|$17.50
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers